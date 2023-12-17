Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan urges UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir

Web Desk
10:38 AM | 17 Dec, 2023
Pakistan urges UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has called on the UN Security Council to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

According to a press release of the Foreign Office, the Foreign Minister in his letters to the leadership of the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Union has invited their attention to the illegality of the recent judgment by the Supreme Court of India on the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister also called on the international organizations to urge India to end the grave and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and to reverse all its illegal and unilateral actions undertaken since 5 August 2019.

In these letters, the Foreign Minister underscored that under international law, domestic legislation and judicial verdicts cannot be invoked to determine the final status of an internationally-recognized disputed territory.

He also condemned the unlawful measures of the Indian authorities to consolidate their occupation of IIOJK and persistent suppression of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and a series of subsequent steps, are aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK.

The clear goal of these unlawful steps is to convert Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land.

Foreign Minister Jilani Abbas Jilani has termed the recent judgment of the Supreme Court of India, a breach of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:45 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Pakistan expresses concerns over possession, use of modern weapons by ...

04:27 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Has IMF asked Pakistan to raise taxes on salaried class?

12:49 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood takes charge as Acting Chief Justice of ...

12:26 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

In meeting with UN boss, Pakistan Army Chief urges action to end ...

11:32 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Islamabad Weather update: Rain to hit Islamabad, parts of Pakistan ...

09:42 AM | 16 Dec, 2023

Black Day: Pakistan mourns victims of APS Peshawar attack on 9th ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:05 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Saud Shakeel creates history with unique record in Test cricket

Horoscope

09:35 AM | 17 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 Dec 2023

Following are open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Saturday (December 17, 2023).

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.30 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound GBP climbed to 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 75.7.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 17 Dec 2023

Gold prices remained stable on Sunday as price of precious metal gained momentum in the weekend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs218,900.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal dips and new rate stands at $2019.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,597

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: