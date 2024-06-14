What is expected Petrol Price in Pakistan from June 16?

A sigh of relief for inflation hit masses as petroleum product prices will come down before budget implementation.

Reports suggest that starting from June 16, prices could decrease significantly, with . Petrol may decrease by Rs9.28, kerosene potentially seeing Rs2 cut and light diesel Rs4.10.

It was reported that price of high-speed diesel will see drop of Rs4 per liter.

Petrol Price in Pakistan 2024

Petroleum Products Expected Cut Petrol Rs9.28 High-speed Diesel Rs4.00 Kerosene Rs2.00 Light Diesel | Rs4.10

OGRA is set to send a summary of petroleum product prices to the government in coming days. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will then decide, in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, whether to implement these reductions, taking into account revenue requirements.