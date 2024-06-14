Search

Technology

iOS 18: Apple's new OS with app locking and screen customization

Web Desk
10:28 AM | 14 Jun, 2024
iOS 18: Apple's new OS with app locking and screen customization
Source: File Photo

Apple iOS 18 is coming with new blasting features, with focus on Apple Intelligence. There are other noteworthy updates as well. Major update is the ability to customize the home screen, allowing users to place app icons anywhere and apply dark mode and color tints.

In iOS 18, Apple users can managed apps into a locked "hidden apps" folder and individually lock apps for added security. The Control Center also gets more customization options, with a new Controls Gallery offering additional control widgets.

With the new update, developers will be able to create their own controls for the gallery while users can customize the controls on the lock screen, replacing the camera and flashlight with other controls.

Photos app receives a significant redesign in iOS 18, featuring a new layout with a unified view of the photo library, albums, and collections. Collections are automatically generated albums based on themes like "trips" and "today."

In the Messages app, iOS 18 adds support for RCS messaging for conversations with Android users. Users can also react to messages with any emoji and schedule messages. Additionally, there's a new end-to-end encrypted Messages via Satellite feature for secure texting when offline.

IOS 18: Supported iPhones

The tech giant confirmed which iPhones will support the latest iOS update in a recently published iOS 18 preview. 

  • iPhone 15 Series
  • iPhone 15 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 Series
  • iPhone 14 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Series
  • iPhone 13 / mini / Pro / Pro Ma
  • iPhone 12 Series
  • iPhone 12 / mini / Pro / Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 Series
  • iPhone 11 / Pro / Pro Max
  • iPhone X Series
  • iPhone XS / XS Max / XR
  • iPhone SE Series
  • iPhone SE (2nd, 3rd Generation)

Furthermore, privacy remains prioritized in iOS 18, with the introduction of a new Passwords app for managing credentials and enhanced app locking features. Siri has been improved for more natural interactions, and Maps now includes thousands of hiking trails and a Places Library for saving favorite locations.

iPhone prices in Pakistan see big drop ahead of Eid; Check new rates here

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

10:28 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

iOS 18: Apple's new OS with app locking and screen customization

03:30 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

The only 45W charging smartphone under PKR 35K: realme C63

05:58 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

realme C63 will be available in Pakistan from June 12 for PKR 34,999

12:38 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

'Mobile phone prices to go up with new import duties in Budget ...

05:08 PM | 9 Jun, 2024

Pakistan initiates 5G spectrum auction with global consultant hire

01:55 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Score big savings: TCL Pakistan’s special Cricket World Cup TV ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:54 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Milk Price in Karachi soars to Rs 220 per litre despite drop in inflation

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: