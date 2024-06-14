iOS 18: Apple's new OS with app locking and screen customization

Apple iOS 18 is coming with new blasting features, with focus on Apple Intelligence. There are other noteworthy updates as well. Major update is the ability to customize the home screen, allowing users to place app icons anywhere and apply dark mode and color tints.
In iOS 18, Apple users can managed apps into a locked "hidden apps" folder and individually lock apps for added security. The Control Center also gets more customization options, with a new Controls Gallery offering additional control widgets.
With the new update, developers will be able to create their own controls for the gallery while users can customize the controls on the lock screen, replacing the camera and flashlight with other controls.
Photos app receives a significant redesign in iOS 18, featuring a new layout with a unified view of the photo library, albums, and collections. Collections are automatically generated albums based on themes like "trips" and "today."
In the Messages app, iOS 18 adds support for RCS messaging for conversations with Android users. Users can also react to messages with any emoji and schedule messages. Additionally, there's a new end-to-end encrypted Messages via Satellite feature for secure texting when offline.
The tech giant confirmed which iPhones will support the latest iOS update in a recently published iOS 18 preview.
Furthermore, privacy remains prioritized in iOS 18, with the introduction of a new Passwords app for managing credentials and enhanced app locking features. Siri has been improved for more natural interactions, and Maps now includes thousands of hiking trails and a Places Library for saving favorite locations.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
