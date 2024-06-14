iOS 18: Apple's new OS with app locking and screen customization

Apple iOS 18 is coming with new blasting features, with focus on Apple Intelligence. There are other noteworthy updates as well. Major update is the ability to customize the home screen, allowing users to place app icons anywhere and apply dark mode and color tints.

In iOS 18, Apple users can managed apps into a locked "hidden apps" folder and individually lock apps for added security. The Control Center also gets more customization options, with a new Controls Gallery offering additional control widgets.

With the new update, developers will be able to create their own controls for the gallery while users can customize the controls on the lock screen, replacing the camera and flashlight with other controls.

Photos app receives a significant redesign in iOS 18, featuring a new layout with a unified view of the photo library, albums, and collections. Collections are automatically generated albums based on themes like "trips" and "today."

In the Messages app, iOS 18 adds support for RCS messaging for conversations with Android users. Users can also react to messages with any emoji and schedule messages. Additionally, there's a new end-to-end encrypted Messages via Satellite feature for secure texting when offline.

IOS 18: Supported iPhones

The tech giant confirmed which iPhones will support the latest iOS update in a recently published iOS 18 preview.

iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 15 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max

iPhone 14 Series

iPhone 14 / Plus / Pro / Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 13 / mini / Pro / Pro Ma

iPhone 12 Series

iPhone 12 / mini / Pro / Pro Max

iPhone 11 Series

iPhone 11 / Pro / Pro Max

iPhone X Series

iPhone XS / XS Max / XR

iPhone SE Series

iPhone SE (2nd, 3rd Generation)

Furthermore, privacy remains prioritized in iOS 18, with the introduction of a new Passwords app for managing credentials and enhanced app locking features. Siri has been improved for more natural interactions, and Maps now includes thousands of hiking trails and a Places Library for saving favorite locations.