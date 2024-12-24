Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Elon Musk’s Starlink and Chinese Satellite firm apply for licenses in Pakistan

Elon Musk's Starlink and Chinese Satellite Firm Apply for Licenses in Pakistan

In a significant move towards enhancing internet connectivity in Pakistan, both Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, a Chinese satellite company, have applied for licenses to operate within the country. This development was confirmed by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, on December 24, 2024.

Khawaja disclosed that the applications from businesses registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are currently under review by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). She further explained that foreign companies like Starlink and Shanghai Spacecom are required to work through locally registered entities, as direct applications from foreign corporations are not permitted under Pakistan’s regulatory framework.

Starlink, known for its satellite-based internet services, and Shanghai Spacecom, specializing in satellite communication solutions, are both vying for a foothold in Pakistan’s growing market. This move could potentially bring improved internet access, especially in remote and underserved regions, through their satellite technologies.

The process for granting these licenses is relatively straightforward, with the PTA handling applications after completing necessary procedural checks and, when required, obtaining security clearances from the Ministry of Interior. With the introduction of the Online Application Submission Information System (OASIS), the PTA has made it easier for applicants to submit their documents and track the progress of their applications remotely.

In line with Pakistan’s efforts to maintain high standards in broadband services, the PTA is also focused on ensuring internet providers comply with the Fixed Broadband Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations of 2022. These regulations mandate regular assessments of service offerings to ensure they meet international benchmarks for connectivity and service reliability.

Additionally, the PTA processes applications related to radio frequency allocation and issues licenses for various services, including wireless local loop operators, cellular mobile operators, and long-distance international operators.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 24 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search