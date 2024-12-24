Elon Musk’s Starlink and Chinese Satellite firm apply for licenses in Pakistan

In a significant move towards enhancing internet connectivity in Pakistan, both Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Services and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, a Chinese satellite company, have applied for licenses to operate within the country. This development was confirmed by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, on December 24, 2024.

Khawaja disclosed that the applications from businesses registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) are currently under review by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). She further explained that foreign companies like Starlink and Shanghai Spacecom are required to work through locally registered entities, as direct applications from foreign corporations are not permitted under Pakistan’s regulatory framework.

Starlink, known for its satellite-based internet services, and Shanghai Spacecom, specializing in satellite communication solutions, are both vying for a foothold in Pakistan’s growing market. This move could potentially bring improved internet access, especially in remote and underserved regions, through their satellite technologies.

The process for granting these licenses is relatively straightforward, with the PTA handling applications after completing necessary procedural checks and, when required, obtaining security clearances from the Ministry of Interior. With the introduction of the Online Application Submission Information System (OASIS), the PTA has made it easier for applicants to submit their documents and track the progress of their applications remotely.

In line with Pakistan’s efforts to maintain high standards in broadband services, the PTA is also focused on ensuring internet providers comply with the Fixed Broadband Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations of 2022. These regulations mandate regular assessments of service offerings to ensure they meet international benchmarks for connectivity and service reliability.

Additionally, the PTA processes applications related to radio frequency allocation and issues licenses for various services, including wireless local loop operators, cellular mobile operators, and long-distance international operators.