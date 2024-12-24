Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore High Court Orders Removal Of Male Employees From All Punjab Darul Aman

In a significant legal development, the Lahore High Court has issued a groundbreaking ruling concerning Darul Aman (shelter homes) and Child Protection Bureaus in Punjab. The court has ordered the removal of all male employees from these facilities across the province.

The decision came after a detailed hearing led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, following petitions filed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and other parties. The 36-page ruling contains several important directives for the provincial government aimed at improving the safety and monitoring of these institutions.

The court has specifically instructed the Punjab government to establish a comprehensive database and software system to monitor shelter homes. Additionally, all Darul Aman facilities have been directed to install CCTV cameras at their entrances and premises to enhance security.

In the ruling, the court also mandated the deployment of female police personnel at all shelter homes for added protection. Furthermore, the Punjab government has been directed to develop regulations under the Women Protection Act of 2016 within six months to govern these shelters and safety centers better.

The decision also includes instructions for the government to create rules for operating children’s protection institutions and to establish women’s protection committees in every district of Punjab within the same timeframe.

The court emphasized that the Punjab Women Protection Authority should provide training to all personnel working within the protection system, including district women protection officers, and that district and session judges should review the conditions of shelter homes at least twice a year.

In an effort to support the economic rehabilitation of women residing in these homes, the court has ordered that vocational training be provided. Additionally, the ruling calls for the Child Protection Bureau to develop regulations for children’s welfare institutions, ensure their registration, and establish child protection units at both the tehsil and district levels.

The Lahore High Court also instructed that all relevant information about Darul Aman and shelter homes be made publicly available on the respective websites. The decision comes in the wake of reports from the Social Welfare Department, which indicated that while these facilities operate under the rules set by the Punjab Government’s Rules of Business 2011, there remains ambiguity about the establishment and operation of crisis centers under federal law.

Furthermore, the court questioned the legality of crisis centers established by the Ministry of Women’s Development under the Women Protection Act of 2016, noting that only one shelter home in Multan has been established as per the Act, while others in different districts have been designated as protection centers.

The ruling also pointed out the lack of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for shelter homes, especially those under the Punjab Women Protection Authority. The court has called for clear SOPs to be formulated to regulate these homes effectively, ensuring that they serve their purpose of providing refuge and safety to vulnerable women and children.

 

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

