Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Rates for 25 December 2024

KARACHI — Gold rates per tola price stands at Rs272,600 in Pakistan on December 25, 2024 Wednesday, while the price of 10 grams hovered at Rs233,711.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,583 per tola, 21 Karat 247,000 and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs272,600 per 10 Grams Rs233,711

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad