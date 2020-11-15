Ipsos survey reveals half of Pakistanis blame PTI govt responsible for inflation
ISLAMABAD – A new Ipsos survey depicts almost 49% of Pakistanis believe the federal government is responsible for inflation.
The survey conducted from October 28 to November 4 which includes over a thousand respondents and results states that price hikes have impacted every Pakistani(a whopping 97% of the respondents), while the middle and lower classes suffering the most.
It revealed that nearly half (49%) of the Pakistanis blame the federal government for inflation while 15% of the individuals blamed previous governments for it and only 8% blamed it on an unknown mafia.
Nearly five per cent of the respondents declared shopkeepers/traders responsible for price hike and 3% declared bureaucracy and the factories owner behind the increase.
Balochistan stands first for those considering the federal government responsible for inflation followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 58%, Punjab 46% and Sindh 44%
Twelve per cent said they were not worried about the inflationary situation in the country.
The highest ratio of those worried by price hike was seen in Sindh with 91%, followed by KP with 89%, Punjab and Balochistan 86% each.
Survey also revealed almost, 4 in 5 Pakistanis (83%) faced a reduction in income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
