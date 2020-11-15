PM Imran shares nostalgic picture with parents from 1976
12:28 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has shared a memorable family photo including parents Ikramullah Khan Niazi and mother Shaukat Khanum on the photo-sharing platform.
Taking to Instagram, the premier shared a picture of 1976 in which Khan is posing with parents.
In his political journey, Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken on several occasions about the importance of family.
Instagram users have prayed for forgiveness for both personalities.
Earlier, PM shared pictures with both sons in Shangrilla Resort Skardu.
