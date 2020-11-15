Kashmore gang-rape case: Five-year old survivor shifted to NICH
Share
KARACHI – The minor girl of the Kashmore gang-rape incident was shifted to Karachi's National Institute of Child Health (NICH) on Saturday.
The physician states the wounds are contaminated and severely infected but the condition is currently stable as the treatment continues.
According to NICH executive director Jamal Raza, the girl was currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital but is not on the ventilator. Earlier an initial surgery was performed in Larkana.
She had initially been seen by the surgical team and will be taken to the operation theatre for further exploration. The subsequent plan will be decided accordingly. She had been examined and her wounds cleaned, though there was evidence of contamination and severe infection, he added.
Although there was no urgent surgical procedure required, while the medical team was attempting to control the infections.
The Kashmore police claimed on Thursday to have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping and gang-raping the woman and her daughter.
Earlier on Friday, the main suspect in the gang-rape incident was killed by his co-accused in an alleged encounter near the border.
Main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case killed by ... 12:08 AM | 14 Nov, 2020
KASHMORE – The main suspect in the Kashmore gang-rape incident was killed on Friday by his co-accused in an ...
- Kashmore gang-rape case: Five-year old survivor shifted to NICH01:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
- US dollar plunges to eight-month low12:58 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
-
- Ipsos survey reveals half of Pakistanis blame PTI govt responsible ...11:35 AM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...10:01 AM | 15 Nov, 2020
- Here's to many more together: Emmad Irfani pens sweet birthday wish ...04:17 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Anam Malik quits modelling to follow faith04:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Item numbers are not art, they're nonsense: Hamza Ali Abbasi03:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020