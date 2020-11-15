Kashmore gang-rape case: Five-year old survivor shifted to NICH

KARACHI – The minor girl of the Kashmore gang-rape incident was shifted to Karachi's National Institute of Child Health (NICH) on Saturday.

The physician states the wounds are contaminated and severely infected but the condition is currently stable as the treatment continues.

According to NICH executive director Jamal Raza, the girl was currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital but is not on the ventilator. Earlier an initial surgery was performed in Larkana.

She had initially been seen by the surgical team and will be taken to the operation theatre for further exploration. The subsequent plan will be decided accordingly. She had been examined and her wounds cleaned, though there was evidence of contamination and severe infection, he added.

Although there was no urgent surgical procedure required, while the medical team was attempting to control the infections.

The Kashmore police claimed on Thursday to have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping and gang-raping the woman and her daughter.

Earlier on Friday, the main suspect in the gang-rape incident was killed by his co-accused in an alleged encounter near the border.