Money laundering: FIA lodges case against Jahangir Tareen, Shahbaz Sharif and others

LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen, his son and leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif under Sugar scandal and corporate fraud.

As per the details, the agency has filed separate cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz. The case has been registered under money laundering, fraud provisions.

The ruling party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen are accused of submitting a bogus report about a business transaction.

JDW group bought JKSFL in nearly Rs4.35 billion while submitted a fake report about the deal, the FIA said, the JDW committed fraud by using public shareholders’ money for the purchase.

All accused are currently being investigated for their alleged involvement in the sugar scandal and money laundering. The FIA filed separate FIRs against them under various sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The sections under which the case has been lodged against the suspects include 406 which is for punishment for criminal breach of trust, 420 for cheating, and 109 for abetment among others.

Earlier, advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the irregularities found in the form of giving advance payments to farmers.

He also mentioned a subsidy of 29 billion rupees was given to sugar industry in the last five years, adding that it was found that total income tax of around 88 sugar mills of the country is ten billion rupees, after getting a tax refund. He said six big groups of Pakistan have a 51 per cent share of the sugar industry.