Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: CEC expresses satisfaction over arrangements

GILGIT CITY – Gilgit Baltistan’s Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan has expressed satisfaction over the election arrangements, process and security related matters during his visit to the different polling stations of GBA 1 and 2 constituencies.

Talking to the media Sunday, Raja said that so far the process of polling was continued smoothly and no complains or reservations have been received from any candidate or voters across Gilgit-Baltistan.

The polling process for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was continued amid tight security arrangements and the anti-Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Over 700,000 voters including 126,997 fresh voters from 24 constituencies of 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan will cast their votes in favour of their candidate out of total 330 contesting election.

The polling process started at 8:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

All the voters belonging to every field of life are enthusiastic to vote for their favourite candidate on the Election Day which will decide the fate of the province.