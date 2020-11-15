Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: CEC expresses satisfaction over arrangements
Web Desk
04:13 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: CEC expresses satisfaction over arrangements
Share

GILGIT CITY – Gilgit Baltistan’s Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan has expressed satisfaction over the election arrangements, process and security related matters during his visit to the different polling stations of GBA 1 and 2 constituencies.

Talking to the media Sunday, Raja said that so far the process of polling was continued smoothly and no complains or reservations have been received from any candidate or voters across Gilgit-Baltistan.

The polling process for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was continued amid tight security arrangements and the anti-Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Vote count ... 04:00 PM | 15 Nov, 2020

SKARDU – The election officials have started to count votes after a day-long polling process for Gilgit-Baltistan ...

Over 700,000 voters including 126,997 fresh voters from 24 constituencies of 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan will cast their votes in favour of their candidate out of total 330 contesting election.

The polling process started at 8:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

All the voters belonging to every field of life are enthusiastic to vote for their favourite candidate on the Election Day which will decide the fate of the province.

More From This Category
VIDEO – Pakistani, Russian commandos skydive ...
07:02 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Ex-MPA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar arrested over fraud
06:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Pakistan records first winter rain, snowfall
05:03 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Indian PM directly monitoring RAW cell to ...
04:33 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: CEC expresses ...
04:13 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
Money laundering: FIA lodges case against Tareen, ...
01:47 PM | 15 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares nostalgic picture with parents from 1976
12:28 PM | 15 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr