Pakistan records first winter rain, snowfall
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan received the first rain and snowfall of the season on Sunday after an extended duration of the dry season.
The long dry spell affected different parts of the country. After a long dry season spanning over months, rain lashed parts of the country.
As per the reports, metropolitan cities like Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar lashed with heavy rain while Hazara division, Battagram and its adjoining areas also received the first winter spell of rain and snowfall.
More light to moderate rain and thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore on Monday (morning).
Rain, a thunderstorm with light Snowfall over hills is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah.
Downpour with thunderstorm like the situation is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Kurram and Kashmir from Friday to Sunday. Bhakkar, Layyah and Bannu.
Areas of Murree and Galliyat also received rain /winter snowfall on weekend.
Rain and snow are being witnessed in the Gilgit-Baltistan region where voting is underway and harsh weather condition affecting the polling process.
Rain is likely to reduce the worse smog situation in Lahore.
In central Punjab, cities like Lahore stands at second place after Delhi in most polluted cities due to smog, physicians and other health authorities direct to follow precautions to avoid respiratory illness.
Other issues or illnesses such as cold and pneumonia are also related to smog.
