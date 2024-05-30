Assassination attempt on BAP president Khalid Magsi thwarted in Balochistan

Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) President and National Assembly member, Khalid Magsi, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal attack when armed assailants targeted his convoy near Notal, Quetta.

According to reports, armed individuals opened fire on Khalid Magsi's convoy, prompting swift retaliation from his security personnel, forcing the attackers to flee the scene.

Fortunately, Khalid Magsi and his companions remained unharmed. However, this brazen attack has sparked outrage and condemnation, with former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani urging the provincial government to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators.

In a phone call to Khalid Magsi following the attack, Sanjrani expressed relief at his safety and condemned the incident as a premeditated conspiracy. He emphasized the urgency of bringing those responsible to justice.

This recent attempt on Magsi's life underscores the precarious security situation in Balochistan and the persistent threats faced by political figures in the region.

In November 2023, Khalid Hussain Magsi was elected as the president of BAP, succeeding Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.