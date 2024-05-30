Search

Pakistan

Assassination attempt on BAP president Khalid Magsi thwarted in Balochistan

06:44 PM | 30 May, 2024
khalid magsi

Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) President and National Assembly member, Khalid Magsi, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal attack when armed assailants targeted his convoy near Notal, Quetta.

According to reports, armed individuals opened fire on Khalid Magsi's convoy, prompting swift retaliation from his security personnel, forcing the attackers to flee the scene.

Fortunately, Khalid Magsi and his companions remained unharmed. However, this brazen attack has sparked outrage and condemnation, with former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani urging the provincial government to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators.

In a phone call to Khalid Magsi following the attack, Sanjrani expressed relief at his safety and condemned the incident as a premeditated conspiracy. He emphasized the urgency of bringing those responsible to justice.

This recent attempt on Magsi's life underscores the precarious security situation in Balochistan and the persistent threats faced by political figures in the region.

In November 2023, Khalid Hussain Magsi was elected as the president of BAP, succeeding Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

Pakistan

06:44 PM | 30 May, 2024

Assassination attempt on BAP president Khalid Magsi thwarted in ...

06:21 PM | 30 May, 2024

Two maids arrested for secretly making objectionable videos of ...

06:18 PM | 30 May, 2024

Sindh announces free electricity for consumers using upto 100 units ...

05:45 PM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan railways to operate three special trains for Eid al-Adha

05:23 PM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan launches communication satellite PAKSAT MM1 into space

05:12 PM | 30 May, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 announced for schools in Balochistan 

Pakistan

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

02:12 PM | 28 May, 2024

Has Pakistani govt removed PTA Taxes on mobile phones?

11:18 AM | 28 May, 2024

National Savings Jobs 2024; Check all details to apply online

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

10:29 PM | 28 May, 2024

NAB raids Bahria Town office in Rawalpindi as Malik Riaz refuses to ...

10:24 AM | 28 May, 2024

Woman raped by staff member at Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

07:17 PM | 30 May, 2024

Malala stuns with cowgirl cameo in ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: