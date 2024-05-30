Malala stuns with cowgirl cameo in ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has sent the internet into frenzy with her cowgirl cameo in the We Are Lady Parts Season 2, the British comedy centered around the lives of the all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts.
Malala makes guest appearance in the episode 2 when a song based on her life is played. She can be sitting on a horse as she looks stunning cowgirl attire.
“When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn’t have lines, so it made things a lot easier,” she said in a Zoom interview with British Vogue.
She added: “I would feel honoured to be part of that cowgirl group, joining Beyoncé and Bella Hadid [laughs].”
“It made me feel really proud. I hope that we can keep inspiring girls and young women to believe in themselves and be change makers.”
The series, created by Nida Manzoor, draws from her own experiences within London's cultural collectives and artistic circles. Anchored by a diverse ensemble, Anjana Vasan takes the lead as Amina Hussain, the band's guitarist and a PhD student, while Sarah Kameela Impey embodies the fiery and mysterious frontwoman, Saira. The cast also includes Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail and Shobu Kapoor.
Initially piloted in 2018, We Are Lady Parts debuted its full six-episode first season in 2021. Each band member's intricacies drive the narrative, delving into themes of friendship, familial duties, and societal pressures on women.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
