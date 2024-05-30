Search

Lifestyle

Malala stuns with cowgirl cameo in ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’

07:17 PM | 30 May, 2024
Malala stuns with cowgirl cameo in ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’
Source: Social media

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has sent the internet into frenzy with her cowgirl cameo in the We Are Lady Parts Season 2, the British comedy centered around the lives of the all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts.

Malala makes guest appearance in the episode 2 when a song based on her life is played. She can be sitting on a horse as she looks stunning cowgirl attire. 

 “When I saw the set on the day of filming, it was completely beyond my wildest imagination. And the funny thing was, I didn’t have lines, so it made things a lot easier,” she said in a Zoom interview with British Vogue.

She added: “I would feel honoured to be part of that cowgirl group, joining Beyoncé and Bella Hadid [laughs].”

“It made me feel really proud. I hope that we can keep inspiring girls and young women to believe in themselves and be change makers.”

The series, created by Nida Manzoor, draws from her own experiences within London's cultural collectives and artistic circles. Anchored by a diverse ensemble, Anjana Vasan takes the lead as Amina Hussain, the band's guitarist and a PhD student, while Sarah Kameela Impey embodies the fiery and mysterious frontwoman, Saira. The cast also includes Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail and Shobu Kapoor.

Initially piloted in 2018, We Are Lady Parts debuted its full six-episode first season in 2021. Each band member's intricacies drive the narrative, delving into themes of friendship, familial duties, and societal pressures on women.

Lifestyle

07:17 PM | 30 May, 2024

Malala stuns with cowgirl cameo in ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’

07:03 PM | 30 May, 2024

Hania Aamir to share screen with Fahad Mustafa 

04:00 PM | 30 May, 2024

Hania Aamir faces severe backlash over bold photoshoot

12:18 PM | 30 May, 2024

Kriti Sanon looks smoking hot in new bold pictures

11:00 PM | 29 May, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor's Punjabi look goes viral

06:09 PM | 29 May, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas shares her motherhood experience

Lifestyle

10:55 PM | 27 May, 2024

American actor Johnny Wactor shot dead by thieves

06:53 PM | 28 May, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's stellar performance on Arif Lohar's 'Jugni' goes ...

02:55 PM | 28 May, 2024

Hania Aamir opens up about mental health challenges

12:01 PM | 29 May, 2024

'All Eyes on Rafah': Bollywood stars extend support to Palestine amid ...

05:51 PM | 29 May, 2024

Nausheen Shah goes under the knife, requests fans for prayers  

Advertisement

Latest

07:17 PM | 30 May, 2024

Malala stuns with cowgirl cameo in ‘We Are Lady Parts Season 2’

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: