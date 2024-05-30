Search

Imran Khan talks about Gen Bajwa's lust for power and lies in latest interview with Mehdi Hasan

08:11 PM | 30 May, 2024
Imran Khan talks about Gen Bajwa's lust for power and lies in latest interview with Mehdi Hasan
Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, said his only regret from his time in power was trusting former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Khan accused Bajwa of spreading lies to get a second term as the chief of army staff.

Khan, who is now in Adiala Jail facing several cases, criticized Pakistan’s political and military leaders, especially General Bajwa, in an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan for Zeteo published on Wednesday.

The interview was done through a letter with questions sent to Imran Khan by Mehdi Hasan. The journalist couldn't ask follow-up questions.

When asked who he blames for his imprisonment, Imran said: "I believe General Bajwa planned this whole situation. I don't blame anyone else.

"He carefully planned this, creating lies to cause chaos and secure his extension as army chief."

In 2019, while he was prime minister, Imran approved a three-year extension for Gen Bajwa just before he was set to retire. But in a 2022 interview, Imran said this was a mistake. "General Bajwa didn't understand the damage his actions caused to democracy and Pakistan," Imran said.

When asked if he still believed the US administration was involved in his removal, Imran blamed only General Bajwa. "General Bajwa spread stories about me to countries like the US, making me seem anti-American," Imran said.

"His hunger for power made him unpredictable," Imran added, calling Bajwa's actions like "a bull in a china shop."

Imran stated he has always fought for the rule of law in Pakistan. He said if justice were fair, there would be no need for someone like him in politics.

He also mentioned that he has good relations with most countries, especially after his government was toppled. This was in response to Mehdi’s comment that Imran had no friends left and had conflicts with Saudi Arabia and Pakistani leaders.

"General Bajwa’s actions may have had a short-term effect, but they won't last," Imran said.

"Many countries see our army as a stabilizing force. When the army chief uses deceit, it becomes hard for other countries to speak out.

"I don't mind if no one speaks about my treatment, but the world should support democracy and the 250 million people of Pakistan whose rights have been stolen."

Since the February 8 elections, which his party couldn't contest after losing its symbol, Imran has been ready for dialogue if the "stolen mandate" is returned, referring to alleged election rigging.

When asked if he recognized the current government, Imran said it "lacks legitimacy" and that PML-N "barely won any seats in Parliament."

The violence and election rigging were clear, Imran said. "After the elections, it took them nearly two days to change the results."

He urged Mehdi to investigate the alleged tampering of Form 45.

Imran claimed that any Pakistani would agree that the current government is not legitimate. "My party’s victory was clear, despite their efforts to undermine us."

He told the journalist he didn't regret his actions and was only fulfilling "his duty as a Pakistani and a Muslim."

He said his popularity comes from the fact that he "would never lie to the people."

"They know no amount of money can buy me," he said. "They know I will never bow down and disappoint them."

When asked what his message to the world was, Imran said this was "not just about Imran Khan. This is an attack on democracy and the rights of 250 million people.

"Only one political party has been attacked in every way," he said, listing recent actions against PTI members, including an attack on their information secretary, blocking social media, and banning his name on TV.

"Every party in this country describes this election as the worst in our history. Elections should bring stability by earning the people’s trust. This election has done the opposite, creating more uncertainty and distrust."

