Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall by $63 million

09:23 PM | 30 May, 2024
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall by $63 million
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Thursday that its foreign exchange reserves dropped by 63 million U.S. dollars due to debt repayments.

As of May 24, the SBP's total foreign exchange reserves were about 9.09 billion dollars.

Commercial banks in Pakistan held around 5.2 billion dollars in net foreign reserves.

Overall, Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves were about 14.3 billion dollars, according to the SBP.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a slight increase in the country's total liquid foreign reserves, reaching $14,585.4 million for the week ending May 17. The SBP announced that its foreign reserves saw a modest rise of $22 million, bringing the total to $9,157 million.

In Jan 2023, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by 16.1% to $3.09 billion in the week ending Jan. 27, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said, which analysts said covers less than three weeks of imports.

At that time, Pakistan was locked in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release much-needed money under a stalled bailout programme. A successful outcome with the IMF helped to release money from other platforms that were looking for a greenlight from the lender.

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

