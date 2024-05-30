KE, GoS joint committee meets to address challenges of supply to Lyari

KARACHI—The Chief Distribution Officer, Sadia Dada, and Regional Head (Distribution) Sheikh Humayun Saghir, met with Nabeel Gabol, the Pakistan People’s Party MNA from Lyari, MPA Yousuf Baloch, and other local political and community leaders.

The meeting was part of the committee set up by the Government of Sindh (GoS) to address citizens’ concerns in the area, such as load shedding and regular payment of electricity dues.

During the meeting, they discussed addressing issues like bill non-payment and power theft, which are crucial for improving the supply of electricity to Lyari. They also talked about strategies such as mobilizing residents and commercial outlets in the area to clear their current month’s dues with support from KE’s recovery camps, the utility’s support teams, and respective Union Councils.

They agreed to schedule a bi-monthly meeting to review the success of community engagement actions and strategize improvements for the area's bill recovery indicators.