KE, GoS joint committee meets to address challenges of supply to Lyari

KARACHI—The Chief Distribution Officer, Sadia Dada, and Regional Head (Distribution) Sheikh Humayun Saghir, met with Nabeel Gabol, the Pakistan People’s Party MNA from Lyari, MPA Yousuf Baloch, and other local political and community leaders.
The meeting was part of the committee set up by the Government of Sindh (GoS) to address citizens’ concerns in the area, such as load shedding and regular payment of electricity dues.
During the meeting, they discussed addressing issues like bill non-payment and power theft, which are crucial for improving the supply of electricity to Lyari. They also talked about strategies such as mobilizing residents and commercial outlets in the area to clear their current month’s dues with support from KE’s recovery camps, the utility’s support teams, and respective Union Councils.
They agreed to schedule a bi-monthly meeting to review the success of community engagement actions and strategize improvements for the area's bill recovery indicators.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
