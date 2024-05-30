Madhuri Dixit draws reaction from fans after deleting 'All eyes on Rafah' post

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit upset many of her fans when she deleted her "All eyes on Rafah" post from Instagram, just hours after sharing it.
Madhuri joined a social media campaign along with 40 million others, including Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and more, to condemn the Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza with the "All eyes on Rafah" story.
However, she faced backlash on social media for removing the post shortly after. Fans criticized her in the comments of her latest Instagram reel, calling her action "pathetic." One user wrote, "Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed." Another person commented on X, saying, "Ma’am you deleted post after facing backlash."
An Israeli airstrike caused a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, on Monday, sparking global outcry and calls for Israel to stop its assault. Over half of the victims were women, children, and elderly, and the death toll is expected to rise due to severe injuries, according to health officials in Gaza.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
