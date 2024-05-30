Search

Madhuri Dixit draws reaction from fans after deleting 'All eyes on Rafah' post

09:55 PM | 30 May, 2024
Source: File photo

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit upset many of her fans when she deleted her "All eyes on Rafah" post from Instagram, just hours after sharing it.

Madhuri joined a social media campaign along with 40 million others, including Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and more, to condemn the Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza with the "All eyes on Rafah" story.

However, she faced backlash on social media for removing the post shortly after. Fans criticized her in the comments of her latest Instagram reel, calling her action "pathetic." One user wrote, "Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed." Another person commented on X, saying, "Ma’am you deleted post after facing backlash."

An Israeli airstrike caused a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, on Monday, sparking global outcry and calls for Israel to stop its assault. Over half of the victims were women, children, and elderly, and the death toll is expected to rise due to severe injuries, according to health officials in Gaza.

