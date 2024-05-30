476 Pakistani Hajj assistants reach Saudi Arabia to help pilgrims

Four hundred seventy-six Hajj assistants, known as "Moavineen," have arrived in Saudi Arabia to help pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah before the annual Hajj pilgrimage begins, a Pakistan Hajj Mission official confirmed on Wednesday.

Every year, Pakistan selects hundreds of doctors and assistants to support local pilgrims during Hajj in Saudi Arabia. These assistants help Pakistani pilgrims with guidance on the pilgrimage, information about the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah, as well as providing logistical support and medical aid if needed.

This year, Pakistan selected 550 volunteers to assist pilgrims. For the first time, candidates had to pass the National Testing Service (NTS) exam to qualify.

“Five hundred and fifty support staff have been chosen this year through the third-party NTS after written and physical tests,” said Abdul Wahab Soomro, Pakistan’s director-general of Hajj.

“So far, 476 support staff have arrived in Saudi Arabia. Out of these, 457 are working in Makkah and 19 in Madinah,” he added.

Soomro explained that 297 people are assigned to building management, 101 to transportation, 45 to food responsibilities, seven to the mission’s control office, four to the inspection cell, two to the departure cell, and one to the lost and found cell in Makkah.

He mentioned that the deployment of assistants might change based on needs.

Since May 9, over 41,000 Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Makkah and Madinah, according to Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The pre-Hajj flight operation, which started in early May, is expected to continue until June 9.

Around 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year, under both government and private schemes. The Hajj pilgrimage is expected to take place from June 14-19.

