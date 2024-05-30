Search

Hamas says 'ready' for a complete agreement if Israel stops war against Palestinian people

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 30 May, 2024
Hamas says 'ready' for a complete agreement if Israel stops war against Palestinian people
Source: Quds News Network

Hamas has said it has informed ceasefire talks mediators that it is ready to reach a “complete agreement”, including a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal, if Israel “stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza”.

At least 36,224 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, the day when Hamas fighters carried out surprise attacks inside Israel, killing more that 1,100 Israeli civilians and soldiers and taking hundreds more hostages. 

According to the health ministry of Gaza, 81,777 Palestinians have been injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7. Some 53 Palestinians were killed and 357 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Earlier, Israel said its army had killed about 300 Palestinian fighters in Rafah since beginning a military operation in the southern Gaza city this month. “We have already eliminated around 300 terrorists in Rafah in this operation so far,” said government spokesperson David Mencer.

