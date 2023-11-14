Relief for Imran Khan as IHC stops jail trial in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court has ordered to stop the ongoing cipher trial of former prime minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The two-member bench of Islamabad High Court issued the order, hearing appeals against jail trial of the PTI chairman, as the appointment of the Official Secrets Act special court judge.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb said next hearing was being fixed for November 16 and he directed officials to present a complete record of the reasons for a jail trial in the case.

IHC further turned down the attorney general’s plea against staying on the proceedings. The judge asked the attorney general to tell court what really happened.

The federal cabinet approved the jail trial of cipher case, AGP told the court.

The court later adjourned the proceedings of the case till November 16.

More to follow...