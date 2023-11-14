  

Babar Azam receives support from Indian cricket great after disappointing World Cup campaign

14 Nov, 2023
Babar Azam receives support from Indian cricket great after disappointing World Cup campaign
LAHORE – Pakistan World Cup campaign was no less than an outright disaster, and all the criticism is at Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and team players.

Amid the sharp criticism, India’s World Cup-winning captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev extended support to Babar Azam.

In a recent podcast on video streaming platform, Kapil Dev said it would be not right to blame Babar solely for the current performance.

Kapil heaped praise on flamboyant batter, saying it was same captain, who made Pakistan number one team in ICC ODI rankings six months ago, in case people think that he is not the right person to lead national squad.

He stressed not to look at current performance. Look at how he has approached the game, how much passion and talent he has, Kapil opined.

Pakistani skipper scored 320 runs during the World Cup campaign, securing four half-tons with an impressive average of 40. After dropping out from top slot, he is second-highest-ranked batsman.

Despite his heroics, the Pakistan team faced intense pressure as Men in Green failed to reach the semi-finals, and suffered blows in 5 out of 9 games.

Morne Morkel steps down as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 debacle

Babar Azam receives support from Indian cricket great after disappointing World Cup campaign

