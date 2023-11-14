  

Search

Lifestyle

Inside Rasikh Ismail Khan's star studded birthday bash

Maheen Khawaja
04:24 PM | 14 Nov, 2023
Inside Rasikh Ismail Khan's star studded birthday bash
Source: Instagram

Rasikh Ismail Khan stands as a prominent figure in the dynamic realm of the hospitality industry, earning recognition not only for his business acumen but also for his extensive connections with prominent figures in the entertainment world. His establishments often serve as a hotspot for celebrities, and it's not uncommon to spot A-listers enjoying their time at his venues. Recently, the spotlight shifted to Rasikh himself as his birthday unfolded into a grand, star-studded event.

Known for his camaraderie with big names in the entertainment industry, Rasikh's birthday celebration turned into a dazzling affair, drawing the attendance of numerous renowned stars. The event became a magnet for fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities in a setting that showcases them in their natural, unscripted element. 

The celebrities included Yasir Hussain with wife Iqra Aziz, Hajra Yamin, Zhalay Sarhadi and many others.

Celebrities spotted at Rasikh Ismail Khan's birthday party

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:59 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Sehar Khan takes to the skies in a paragliding expedition

08:55 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Ushna Shah clears the air about falling out with Feroze Khan

09:55 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Reham Khan responds to rumours about divorce from third husband

10:07 AM | 12 Nov, 2023

Warisha Khan and Azlan Shah blessed with baby girl

07:13 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Aamir Khan secures rights to Yuvraj Singh's life story for upcoming ...

06:06 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

WATCH: Romaisa Khan shows off dance moves in latest video

Advertisement

Latest

07:05 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Australia's Business Owner Visa: Read this detailed guide for eligibility, documents, procedure and fee

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, other currencies - Check today forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market as import payments pressure mounts.

The local currency market saw hefty buying of USD for import payments, which puts the rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stood at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate hovers at 306 for buying and 308.5 for selling with a marginal drop. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 79.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.50.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 306 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.75 80.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.5 77.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.49 771.49
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.13 41.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 745.66 753.66
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 317.99 320.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices up in Pakistan - Check today rate 14 November 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed rise in response to upward trajectory in global market trends.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 while the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,450.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $5 and hovers around $1,945 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: