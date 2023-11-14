Inside Rasikh Ismail Khan's star studded birthday bash

Rasikh Ismail Khan stands as a prominent figure in the dynamic realm of the hospitality industry, earning recognition not only for his business acumen but also for his extensive connections with prominent figures in the entertainment world. His establishments often serve as a hotspot for celebrities, and it's not uncommon to spot A-listers enjoying their time at his venues. Recently, the spotlight shifted to Rasikh himself as his birthday unfolded into a grand, star-studded event.

Known for his camaraderie with big names in the entertainment industry, Rasikh's birthday celebration turned into a dazzling affair, drawing the attendance of numerous renowned stars. The event became a magnet for fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite celebrities in a setting that showcases them in their natural, unscripted element.

The celebrities included Yasir Hussain with wife Iqra Aziz, Hajra Yamin, Zhalay Sarhadi and many others.