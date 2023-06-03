Maulana Tariq Jamil's gym workout pictures go viral

Maulana Tariq Jamil is one of the most popular religious scholars in Pakistan. He is a television personality, religious writer, scholar and a member of the Tablighi Jamaat.
A recipient of the Pride of Performance award, Maulana Tariq Jamil has featured on 'The 500 Most Influential Muslims' list every year since 2012.
Recently, some pictures of Maulana Tariq Jamil doing workout in a gym landed on social media. In these pictures, the religious scholar can be seen doing some exercises under the supervision of a trainer. Clad in a white shalwar qamees, Maulana Tariq Jamil's pictures went viral on social media instantly.
In December 2022, Maulana Tariq Jamil suffered a heart attack during his visit to Canada for a charity. However, he recovered from the attack within a few weeks.
In December 2020, the popular scholar contracted coronavirus but he recovered fully from the infectious disease.
In 2019, the religious scholar suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent an angioplasty in Lahore. He underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital in the Punjab capital. A stent was inserted in his heart to clear the blockage of arteries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 230,800
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
