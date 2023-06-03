Maulana Tariq Jamil's gym workout pictures go viral

Maulana Tariq Jamil is one of the most popular religious scholars in Pakistan. He is a television personality, religious writer, scholar and a member of the Tablighi Jamaat.

A recipient of the Pride of Performance award, Maulana Tariq Jamil has featured on 'The 500 Most Influential Muslims' list every year since 2012.

Recently, some pictures of Maulana Tariq Jamil doing workout in a gym landed on social media. In these pictures, the religious scholar can be seen doing some exercises under the supervision of a trainer. Clad in a white shalwar qamees, Maulana Tariq Jamil's pictures went viral on social media instantly.

In December 2022, Maulana Tariq Jamil suffered a heart attack during his visit to Canada for a charity. However, he recovered from the attack within a few weeks.

In December 2020, the popular scholar contracted coronavirus but he recovered fully from the infectious disease.

In 2019, the religious scholar suffered a cardiac arrest and underwent an angioplasty in Lahore. He underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital in the Punjab capital. A stent was inserted in his heart to clear the blockage of arteries.