Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian feature on Forbes' richest self-made women list

Forbes recently unveiled its highly anticipated list of America's richest self-made women, and it's no surprise that some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry have made their mark on it.

The likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are among the top earners who secured a coveted spot on this prestigious list of America's top 100 highest-earning women.

According to Forbes, the rebound in the stock market played a significant role in bolstering these women's wealth. Collectively, they are now worth an impressive $124 billion, marking a remarkable 12% increase from the previous year.

Sitting atop the list of celebrities is the incomparable Oprah Winfrey, 69, with a net worth of $2.5 billion. Her self-made score, determined by Forbes based on her background and the adversities she has overcome, is a perfect 10. Forbes defines this score as someone who not only rose from poverty but also conquered significant challenges. Born into poverty in rural Mississippi and surviving sexual abuse, Winfrey's achievements as a media mogul and philanthropist have solidified her position as an iconic figure in the industry.

Rihanna, 35, claims the top spot among musicians. Her entrepreneurial venture, Fenty Beauty, co-owned with Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), is the primary contributor to her immense fortune. Forbes notes that Fenty Beauty's sales doubled in 2022, solidifying Rihanna's financial success. Notably, her electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance earned her the distinction of having the most-watched halftime show in history. Securing the 20th spot on the list, Rihanna boasts a net worth of $1.5 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forbes (@forbes)

Beyoncé, 41, and Taylor Swift, 33, also make their mark in the top 50. Beyoncé, who continues to dominate the music scene with her Renaissance Tour, lands at No. 48, with a self-made score of 8. Forbes attributes her estimated net worth of $540 million to her unparalleled musical success. Earlier this year, Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammy wins ever, amassing an impressive 32 statuettes.

Taylor Swift, ranking at No. 34, commands a net worth of $740 million. With her latest album, "Midnights," Swift made history by becoming the first artist ever to claim all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 song list. Additionally, the intense demand for tickets to her 2023 Eras Tour prompted Congress to scrutinize Ticketmaster's control over concert sales.

In a fascinating sibling rivalry twist, Kim Kardashian, 42, secured the No. 21 spot, surpassing her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Forbes attributes the reality star's impressive wealth to her ownership stake in the immensely popular shapewear company, Skims. Both sisters have a self-made score of 7, although it dipped slightly due to their privileged upbringing and financial support from their parents.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest woman on the list at 25, previously caused quite a stir when Forbes declared her the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019. However, she lost the title the following year when it was revealed that the family had overestimated the size of her business for several years. Nevertheless, Jenner maintains a significant net worth of $680 million, securing the No. 38 position on the list.

As the financial achievements of these incredible women continue to soar, they serve as role models and sources of inspiration for countless individuals around the world.