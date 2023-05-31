Saboor Aly stuns the audience in latest pictures

Pakistani actress, Saboor Aly, is the ultimate internet queen, and her recent Instagram post is the proof. The starlet, who is known for quickly rising to success with back-to-back blockbuster projects, — thanks to her impeccable acting skills — has also been considered one of the most sought-after faces in the modelling industry due to her personal style statement which stuns audience.

Continuing the legacy of flaunting her chic and bold outfits on the photo-sharing app, the Teri Meri Kahaani star shared yet another carousel of pictures to treat her millions of followers.

Donning a bright orange off-shoulder crop-top with a white blazer and matching pants, the Parizaad star gave a modern spin to the business casual look with the statement chain and her dainty jewellery.

For hair and makeup, Aly kept it elegant with glossy lips, cat-eyeliner, and styled straight hair.

Forcing everyone to be swayed by "her" ravishing look, Aly looked breathtakingly beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Social media users including prominent entertainment industry's faces praised the diva, however, there were some who objected to Aly's choice of clothing.

On the work front, Aly's notable dramas include Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein, to name a few.