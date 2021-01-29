Sheheryar on way to recovery post surgery, thanks fans and followers for wishes
Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has carved a niche for himself with his dashing looks and strong onscreen presence.

His drama Pehli Si Mohabbat premiered recently, and has been creating waves as the audience adore the sizzling chemistry between Munawar and Maya Ali. 

Lately, the 32-year-old star underwent a follow up shoulder surgery, and revealed he would be getting back to work very soon.

The Parey Hut Love star shared a photo from the hospital, post-surgery in Pakistan and thanked his doctor:

"Appreciation post for my buddy @dr.umerbutt and his team for taking great care of me. Due to the lockdown situation in london I couldn’t go for my follow up surgery but I was happy to get the same treatment in Pakistan."

Thanking his fans and followers for the wishes: "To my social media family: I’m better Allhumdulillah and already on my way to recovery. Inshallah, I will be getting back to work very soon."

In October last year, he disclosed that he was injured in a road accident while riding his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza, and had undergone the surgery in London.

"So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from from my facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been Inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA. So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just ????)"

Apart from being an actor, Siddiqui is also a producer. His movie Parey Hut Love became the highest-grossing movie in Pakistan in the year 2019.

