Pakistan Navy inducts another Chinese-made multi-role warship in fleet
ISLAMABAD – China on Friday launched the second of four multi-role warships (Type-054A/P Class Frigates) being built for the Pakistan Navy during a ceremony in Shanghai.
Commodore Azfar Humayun SI(M), Pakistan Navy Chief Naval Overseer (CNO), as and representatives of M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) and HZ Shipyard attended the launch ceremony held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard.
The launching of the warship comes as both sides celebrating the 70 years of their historic bilateral relations.
Commodore Azfar said that the induction of the Type 054A/P warships will significantly strengthen Pakistan's maritime defense and deterrence capabilities.
The Pakistan Navy has placed the order for four Type 054A/P frigates to China in 2017, and the first ship was inducted in August 2020.
He also acknowledged the commitment of M/s CSTC and HZ Shipyard in keeping this important program on track in difficult times of the ongoing global pandemic.
The remaining warships are expected to be delivered in 2021.
According to the Pakistan Navy, Type-054A/P Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of its fleet. They are fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-aircraft weapon systems. They will also be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance, and acoustic sensors integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System.
