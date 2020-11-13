Pakistan Navy inducts latest warship PNS Tabuk equipped with modern weapons
05:24 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
Pakistan Navy inducts latest warship PNS Tabuk equipped with modern weapons
KARACHI – PNS Tabuk, built in Romania, has been inducted into Pakistan Navy.

According to the Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, the commissioning ceremony of PNS Tabuk was held in Romania.

PNS Tabuk is equipped with modern weapons and technology. The ship has the capability to perform several naval operations and can carry helicopters and drones.

The spokesperson said another ship of this type, Yarmook, has already been inducted into Pakistan Navy.

He said induction of PNS Tabuk into the fleet of Pakistan Navy will enhance the Pakistan Navy's capabilities to defend maritime affairs.

Shocked and saddened by the tragic news: Bollywood reacts to Asif Basra's death
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

