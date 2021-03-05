Five PSL gamblers arrested in Karachi
KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital have arrested five most wanted gamblers of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), local media reported on Friday.
They include Waqas alias Vicky, Farhan, Nasir, Muhammad Ali alias Pando and Yasin.
Their arrest follows a special tip-off, which led to a raid at a building on Khalid Bin Waleed Road.
Police also seized laptops, cell phones, weapons, and drugs from the suspects' possession, the Geo News reported.
The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been postponed after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests - as many as seven players or officials have now returned positive tests in less than a week. Last season, as the pandemic began, the league had to cut short its fifth season, although it rescheduled the remaining matches and staged them in November 2020.
