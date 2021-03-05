Saboor Aly celebrates 26th birthday in style

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for anyone and everyone but when it comes to celebrities they take the celebration on another level altogether.

Saboor Aly turned 26 on Wednesday. An enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz, Aly has managed to garner ample praises for herself in a short span of time.

Sharing snippets from the night, the Bhool star shared some pictures from the star-studded affair. Thanking fans for the birthday love and best wishes,

"Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes..I had a great day, and hearing from all of you was one of the best parts of it!.", she wrote.

Further, she expressed her gratitude for making her feel special, "Thanks for making me feel so special ♥️.I’m nothing without my Family, Friends and Fans.I love you all ".

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Kinza Hashmi, Tara Mehmood, Maira Khan, Raza Talish, Omayr Waqar, Sadia Ghaffar, Dananeer Mobeen, and many others were spotted at the bash.

On the work front, Aly has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Fitoor which won her a lot of praises from the masses for her negative portrayal.