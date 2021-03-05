Biden picks another Pakistani-American for key role
WASHINGTON – Dilawar Syed, a Pakistani-American, has been nominated by US President Joe Biden as the deputy administrator for the Small Business Administration, according to a White House statement.
The SBA is a United States government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Dilawar says he is humbled and honoured by the nomination.
In a tweet, he said he will put his "heart and soul" into helping small businesses grow in these challenging times.
I’m deeply humbled & honored by President Biden’s nomination of me to help lead @SBAgov as the Deputy Administrator.— Dilawar Syed (@dilawar) March 3, 2021
If confirmed by the US Senate, I will put my heart & soul into helping small businesses everywhere in these challenging times.
Their grit makes America strong. pic.twitter.com/625UHEWgIP
Dilawar had immigrated to the USA as a student and currently he is the president and CEO at Lumiata, an artificial intelligence company focused on reducing healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes.
Dilawar completed his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his Bachelors in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.
Previously, he was a part of the former US President Barack Obama's White House Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
