Trendy Tinnies: This online setup is offering the cutest clothes for babies in Lahore
LAHORE - Dressing up babies is one of the most overwhelming things parents look forward to when they are expecting a new addition to the family. Especially the mommies to be get super excited while planing the outfits for their new born. Here, we have a joyful announcement for moms and aunts who love buying various types of clothes for baby girls and boys.
Buying things for your loved ones is very easy task now as with the rising trend of online shopping, many of us now consider buying the things online rather than visiting the multiple shops. One such online brand has emerged in Lahore named as Trendy Tinnies.
View this post on Instagram
Exhibition Alert 💖 20th & 21st Dec from 12noon till 6pm @ House no. 184, Defence Raya, Phase 6, DHA, Lahore 🎉
Trendy Tinnies are offering a wide range of enchanting clothes for new born babies to two years old infants. The brand is offering everything you need from everyday wear to Party wear for your little ones.
We have seen some of the most stylish baby clothing options at the Trendy Tinnies online page and are pretty sure that soon it will be among the famous lifestyle brand for children in Lahore. The modish yet super cute baby clothes by Trendy Tinnies has surely resonated with stylish parents who are looking for clothing as fashionable as their own wardrobes.
Here at Trendy Tinnies online page, you'll find everything you need to dress your baby through the seasons, from onesies to shoes, and more.
Check this list of baby clothes Trendy Tinnies are offering for your babies, Their price range highly affordable and is ranging from Pkr 1200 to Pkr 4000.
Guys, do visit Trendy Tinnies page if you are looking for some adorable baby clothes . This goes for men and women both as parents, aunts and uncles who love shopping for babies.
