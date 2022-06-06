Anumta Qureshi, husband Sarang blessed with baby boy
KARACHI – Pakistani actress Anumta Qureshi and her husband Sarang Kazi have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy.
The Sanwari star gave birth to the new member of their family on June 4; however, she updated the fans about the good news late Sunday night.
The Mera Rab Waris actor shared multiple photos of the newborn and other family members who are celebrating the moments in a hospital room decorated with blue theme.
Fans and celebrities, including Sara Khan, have congratulated the couple on the birth of their first child.
Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy ... 07:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's rising star Anumta Qureshi and her husband who are expecting their ...
