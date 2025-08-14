When will Eid Milad-un-Nabi be celebrated in Pakistan in 2025?

KARACHI – Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) predicted that third Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri is expected to start on August 25, 2025.

According to the forecast, the new moon will be born at 11:06 AM on August 23 and will be about 32 hours and 13 minutes old at sunset on August 24, giving strong chances of moon sighting that evening, especially in coastal areas where the time gap between sunset and moonset will be around 45 minutes.

With Rabi-ul-Awwal starting on August 25, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, observed on 12th of this month, is expected to fall on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Eid Milad is marked in Pakistan to commemorate the birthday of Hazrat Muhammad SAW on the traditional date of 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.