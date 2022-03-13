Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy photoshoot

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's rising star Anumta Qureshi and her husband who are expecting their first child together.

The soon parents-to-be took to their social media handles as shared beautiful portraits alongside the happy news.

Penning a heartwarming note, the Suno Chanda actor announced the exciting news alongside adorable pictures which spots the glowing mommy-to-be flaunting her baby bump.

"We have many special firsts in life together: Our first trip, first birthday, first anniversary, first eid and now our first baby! God has knit together a little one to join our family, and our hearts are overflowing with gratitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anumta Kazi ???? (@anumtaqureshi_official)

"Remember us in your duas and prayers till it enters our ???? Even miracles take time.", the post concluded.

On the work front, Anumta has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.

Here is the reaction of keyboard warriors.