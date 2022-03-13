Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy photoshoot
Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's rising star Anumta Qureshi and her husband who are expecting their first child together.
The soon parents-to-be took to their social media handles as shared beautiful portraits alongside the happy news.
Penning a heartwarming note, the Suno Chanda actor announced the exciting news alongside adorable pictures which spots the glowing mommy-to-be flaunting her baby bump.
"We have many special firsts in life together: Our first trip, first birthday, first anniversary, first eid and now our first baby! God has knit together a little one to join our family, and our hearts are overflowing with gratitude."
"Remember us in your duas and prayers till it enters our ???? Even miracles take time.", the post concluded.
On the work front, Anumta has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on social media.
Here is the reaction of keyboard warriors.
