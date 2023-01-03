Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan makes it to US State Secretary Blinken’s favourite playlist

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has shared his annual playlist that includes Pakistan singer and musician Abdul Hannan.

He shared the list on Twitter, stating: “Music transcends differences. Everyone can appreciate a good beat, a skillfully played instrument, and great vocals – this is why music brings people together”.

“If you don't believe me, listen to some of my favorite tunes from around the world this year,” he added.

Abdul Hannan’s Iraaday has been featured in the list, which also include Kesariya. Here's the complete list:

In 2022, he was also featured in the list of most streamed artists in Pakistan along with Atif Aslam, Talhan Anjur and Hasan Raheem.