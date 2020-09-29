Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus
10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Share
Veteran TV actor Mirza Shahi has breathed his last. The 70-year-old actor passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.
Shahi had been diagnosed with coronavirus last week and was in a critical condition.
As per media reports, both his wife and daughter had also contracted the the deadly virus.
Mirza Shahi stepped into the entertainment industry in 1965. He was famous for his roles in Pakistani dramas such as Nadaniyan, and Qudusi Sahab ki Bevah.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Pakistan to establish National Emergency Helpline weeks after ...02:22 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Indian court acquits all 32 accused in Babri Mosque demolition case01:36 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
- Kuwait to swear in new Emir after Sheikh Sabah's death01:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
-
- Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus10:05 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston reveals that she almost quit Hollywood04:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020