Veteran actor Mirza Shahi passes away due to coronavirus

Veteran TV actor Mirza Shahi has breathed his last. The 70-year-old actor passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.

Shahi had been diagnosed with coronavirus last week and was in a critical condition.

As per media reports, both his wife and daughter had also contracted the the deadly virus.

Mirza Shahi stepped into the entertainment industry in 1965. He was famous for his roles in Pakistani dramas such as Nadaniyan, and Qudusi Sahab ki Bevah.

