Pakistan sharply rejects India’s ‘irresponsible remarks’ about elections in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected unwarranted and irresponsible remarks made by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding elections in Gilgit Balistan, which are set to be held in November.

Foreign Office in a statement said that India has no locus standi on the issue — legal, moral or historical.

The regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal actions and perpetration of the worst human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), it added.

For over 72 years, India has been in illegal and inhuman occupation of IIOJK. However, despite the incessant brutalization of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupation forces, the indigenous Kashmiri resistance movement has only become stronger.

Pakistan calls upon India to immediately end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir and comply with its international obligations by allowing the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UNSC Resolutions.