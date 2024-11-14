Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s acquittal plea in Toshakhana-II case rejected

ISLAMABAD  – A special court has turned down acquittal plea of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case II. The hearing was conducted at Adiala Jail, where Special Court dismissed their petitions for acquittal and announced its reserved decision.

The court announced reserved verdict as Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi sought acquittal in connection with allegations of Toshakhana State Gift Repository case. After the rejection of their acquittal petitions, the court has set November 18 as the date for framing charges against the duo.

This decision marks another key moment in ongoing legal battles faced by leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who are facing high-profile cases since Imran Khan’s ouster.

The court earlier deferred framing of charges and adjourned the case until November 8. Imran Khan’s legal team sought an exemption for Bushra Bibi from attending court, which was approved, but the judge instructed her presence in future.

The prosecutor objected to the delay, urging the court to proceed with framing charges, but the judge decided to continue the proceedings at the next scheduled hearing.

More updates to follow…

