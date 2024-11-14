Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Weather Update: Relief for Smog-Hit Punjab as rain set to ‘clear air’

LAHORE – A sigh of relief for residents of Punjab as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued weather forecast for coming week, predicting rain and fog across various regions.

Over the weekend, cloudy weather is expected, with rain and thunderstorms likely to hit several areas, including lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, and upper Punjab. Snowfall is forecast for mountainous regions of upper KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Punjab Weather Update

Rain and thunderstorms may also impact the Potohar region, and foggy conditions are expected to persist in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.

For Sunday and Monday, the forecast predicts continued smog and fog in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. Most other regions will remain dry, with cold temperatures continuing in the northern areas.

By Tuesday, dense smog and fog are expected to linger in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh, while other parts of the country will experience dry conditions.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions due to the anticipated fog and smog, which may reduce visibility and impact air quality.

Heavy rain and hailstorm lash parts of Karachi

