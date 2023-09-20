Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee inches upward against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to gain momentum against the US dollar, moving up in the early hours of Wednesday trade in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was trading at 293.80, up Rs1.10.
On Tuesday, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar for the tenth consecutive session and settled at 294.90.
Pakistan Stock Exchange also opened on a positive note as signs of recovery in economic indicators as the country tightened its noose against currency hoarders, however, the record inflation continues to add woes for inflation-weary people.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|295.5
|298.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|78.9
|79.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
