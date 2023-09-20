Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee inches upward against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to gain momentum against the US dollar, moving up in the early hours of Wednesday trade in the interbank market.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was trading at 293.80, up Rs1.10.

On Tuesday, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar for the tenth consecutive session and settled at 294.90.

Pakistan Stock Exchange also opened on a positive note as signs of recovery in economic indicators as the country tightened its noose against currency hoarders, however, the record inflation continues to add woes for inflation-weary people.