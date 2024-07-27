Pakistan faces heavy rains, flood risks as NDMA issues new advisory for July 28-31

A fresh alert has been issued for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Pakistan, as the country braces for downpours between July 28-31.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued fresh warning, urging all relevant departments to prepare for potential flooding and extreme weather.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are expected to affect the upper regions of Pakistan from July 27 to 31. Officials highlighted that this weather system could lead to heavy rainfall, which might cause landslides, mudslides, or falling boulders, potentially disrupting roads in upper KP, Galiyat, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Sindh and Balochistan will face isolated heavy showers from July 29 to 31.

NDMA also sounds alarm for potential flash flooding in local streams and hill torrents in Sulaiman and Kirthar Ranges, as well as in DG Khan and Rajanpur areas. The NDMA emphasized that flash floods can be sudden and dangerous, advising the public to stay away from flood waters and avoid weak structures and bridges during floods.

In case of severe rain, the authority recommends seeking shelter in secure locations such as schools or government buildings. Earlier, the Emergencies Operation Centre had also advised taking precautions against potential flooding and landslides due to the anticipated heavy rains.