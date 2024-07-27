Sindh to start receiving applications for Arms Licenses from August 1

KARACHI – Sindh Punjab is set to lift ban on the issuance of arms licenses, and eligible persons or firms can apply for licenses with latest amendments.

A notification issued by provincial authorities announced that deputy commissioners will start issuing firearm licenses from August 1.

The notification stated, "With the approval of the Minister for Home, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Criminal Prosecution, Sindh, the ban on issuing arms licenses at deputy commissioner offices in the province is lifted effective August 1, 2024."

Earlier, the caretaker government removed this authority from deputy commissioners. The decision to reinstate their power is a response to public demands and security concerns.

Sindh government aims to make the process of obtaining firearm licenses more accessible and efficient by transferring this responsibility back to the deputy commissioners.