Punjab imposes garbage tax on houses, business [Check Complete Slabs]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved imposition of garbage tax on houses and businesses across the province.

The provincial Cabinet's Standing Committee on Finance and Development has approved the implementation of the garbage tax, and a notification has been issued accordingly.

The notification said the garbage tax has been levied on residential individuals, as well as small and large businesses, in both urban and rural areas. The tax has been imposed based on the size of houses in Punjab. Inhabitants of kachi abadis (informal settlements) will also pay this tax.

In rural areas, a house with 5 to 10 marlas will incur a monthly garbage tax of Rs200. For houses ranging from 10 marlas to one kanal or larger, the monthly tax is set at Rs400.

Small businesses and shops in rural areas will be taxed Rs300 per month, medium-sized businesses will pay Rs700, and large businesses, factories, workshops, and petrol pumps will subject to Rs700 tax.

In urban areas, the waste tax rates are higher compared to rural areas. For residential areas, a 5 marla house will be taxed Rs300 monthly, while a house ranging from 5 to 10 marlas will give Rs500.

A house from 10 marlas to one kanal will be taxed Rs2,000, and larger houses will be taxed Rs5,000 monthly.

In urban areas, shops will be pay Rs500 in wake of garbage tax, while medium-sized businesses will be taxed Rs1,000, and factories, workshops, and large businesses will be taxed Rs3,000.