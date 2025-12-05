Fake doctor arrested in Lahore for taking bribes from patients’ relatives

LAHORE – A fake female doctor was arrested from Lahore’s General Hospital and a case has been registered against her.

According to the police, the suspect, Sonia Bibi, was posing as a doctor and accepting bribes from patients’ relatives. Upon checking records, it was found that she is not a doctor.

The police stated that the suspect is a resident of Chak Mangla, Mirpur Khas, and she used to introduce herself as a doctor in her area as well.

Police said that the woman had collected thousands of rupees from citizens by pretending to be a doctor. She has been arrested and a case has been filed against her.