To whom did Dharmendra transfer his ancestral land worth crores?

Bollywood’s legendary actor Dharmendra—who achieved fame, success, and millions of admirers in his lifetime—always kept his heart rooted in his homeland. Despite owning property worth crores and living amid Mumbai’s glamour, his peace was always in rural Punjab, where the fragrance of the fields and the warmth of village people still make him feel like one of their own.

According to reports, Dharmendra had to leave his village in childhood due to his father’s job transfer, and later his busy film career kept him tied to Mumbai. Even so, whenever he found an opportunity, he would travel to Dangon village near Ludhiana, where his ancestral home and family lived. Throughout his film career, this village remained the center of his memories and relationships.

Nearly ten years ago, Dharmendra made a decision that has now come to light. He transferred his ancestral land—valued at around 50 million INR according to Indian media—to his cousin. This relative had been taking care of the land for years during Dharmendra’s absence.

Recently, Dharmendra’s nephew, Boota Singh Deol, revealed that the actor, during his 2016 visit to Dangon, transferred 19 kanals and 3 marlas of land to his father, Manjeet Singh, and uncle, Shingara Singh. According to Boota Singh, despite being surrounded by fame, Dharmendra always stayed in touch with his village and family. He last visited the village in 2019, when his son Sunny Deol was contesting elections from Gurdaspur.

Although Dharmendra could not relocate to Punjab in his lifetime, he built a spacious farmhouse near Khandala, which he dearly loved. During the COVID era, he would record videos for fans from there—gardening, caring for animals, and reminiscing about his village. These videos showed fans that the hero on screen was still a villager at heart.

Dharmendra proved in the truest sense that when one’s roots lie deep in the soil of their village, no storm of fame can shake them. Entrusting his ancestral land to his own family is a symbol of that same love and simplicity.