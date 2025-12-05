‘No Pakistani Politician on List of World’s Richest Political Leaders’

NEW YORK – A recent report claims that some of world’s most powerful political leaders are also sitting atop staggering piles of wealth, the kind of fortunes that rival billionaire tycoons.

According to report, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now being labeled richest politician on planet, with an eye-watering estimated net worth of nearly $200 billion. If true, this would make him wealthier than many of the world’s top business moguls combined.

Hot on the heels of this extraordinary claim, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly follows in second place with a fortune of roughly $9 billion.

US President Donald Trump already famous for his extravagant lifestyle, and top notch real estate, is said to be third richest politician worldwide, with $7.2 billion in total wealth.

The list continues with more powerful figures known for iron-fist style governance Kim Jong-un of North Korea, approx $5 billion, Xi Jinping of China around $1.5 billion and Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea with nearly $600 million.

Joining this elite club of geopolitical power and massive money are President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkiye, Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan and Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa.

Not a single politician from Pakistan appears on this list, despite claims about leaders to two Parties who amassed hige wealth.

The report itself admits that these are estimates, compiled using publicly known financial links, private business interests, personal assets, and, in some case,s allegedly state-connected wealth. None of these governments has officially confirmed the figures, leaving room for speculations.