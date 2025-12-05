Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been released from Adiala Jail.

Two days earlier, the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court had approved Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza’s bail. A blasphemy case had been registered against him in Jhelum.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza had approached the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court seeking bail in the blasphemy case.

On Wednesday, December 3, the hearing on his bail application was conducted by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan. During the hearing, Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza’s lawyer, Tahir Ayubi, presented his arguments.

After hearing the arguments, the court accepted Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza’s bail application and ordered his release.

The court directed him to submit two surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each.

Following the approval of bail and submission of the surety bonds, Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza was released from Adiala Jail today.