Indigo Flight Cancellations Force Newlyweds To Host Online Wedding Reception

Hundreds of flight cancellations by Indian airline IndiGo turned a newlywed couple’s reception into a unique and unusual event.

According to Indian media reports, the wedding reception of an Indian couple, Kapil and Nikita, was scheduled to take place in Delhi. However, their IndiGo flight to Delhi was suddenly cancelled.

Unable to attend their own reception in person, the couple adopted an innovative approach and decided to hold an online reception.

Kapil and Nikita, who work in the tech sector, made use of modern technology in this unexpected situation and included their friends and family in the celebration through video calls.

It turned into a completely new experience for them, as they shared their wedding joy with loved ones despite being physically absent from their own reception.

The incident highlights how modern technology can create new ways for people to share happiness, even in challenging circumstances.